A Monticello couple is facing felony charges following an investigation into the death of a dog that authorities say was stabbed multiple times with a barbecue grill fork.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began November 5 after the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Sullivan County Child Protective Services regarding a possible animal cruelty incident.

CPS had reportedly received information that a dog had been stabbed to death at a residence in Monticello.

The following day, deputies went to a residence on Airport Road in the Town of Bethel as part of the investigation. There, they discovered the body of a dog buried in a shallow grave.

Airport Road, Bethel/Google Maps Airport Road, Bethel/Google Maps

The dog was identified as a pit bull mix named Peru.

A necropsy and further investigation determined that Peru had suffered multiple stab wounds to the neck from a fork used with a barbecue grill. Authorities say the official cause of death was asphyxiation.

On Tuesday, November 10, deputies arrested 25-year-old Ryan M. Mann

Ryan M. Mann/Sullivan County Sheriff Ryan M. Mann/Sullivan County Sheriff

and 30-year-old Virginia A. Sanders, both of Monticello.

Virginia A. Sanders/Sullivan County Sheriff Virginia A. Sanders/Sullivan County Sheriff

Both are facing felony charges of:

Aggravated Animal Cruelty

Tampering with Evidence

They are also charged with the misdemeanor of Endangering the Welfare of a Minor.

Mann and Sanders were arraigned and released and are due back in court at a later date.

Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff said his office is committed to investigating and prosecuting animal cruelty cases.

"Our deputies have received specialized training and they work closely with the District Attorney's Office to make sure animal abusers are held accountable," Schiff said.

The Sheriff also noted that people convicted of animal cruelty in Sullivan County can be placed on the county's Animal Cruelty Offender List and could face jail time, probation and/or fines.