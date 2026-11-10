Ambulance crews are prepared for just about anything, but two Ulster County EMTs found themselves responding to a patient who definitely wasn't on the usual call sheet.

Wallkill Volunteer Ambulance Corps EMTs Jessica Foster and Christopher Mancuso were returning from the hospital when they spotted an injured bald eagle along the roadway.

Ulster Co. Bald Eagle Rescue/ Alex Bennett, Jessica Foster and Douglas Foster. Ulster Co. Bald Eagle Rescue/ Alex Bennett, Jessica Foster and Douglas Foster.

Rather than simply drive past, the EMTs safely turned around and stopped to help.

The crew connected with officers from the Newburgh Police Department, and together they worked to safely get the injured bird transported to a nearby animal hospital for treatment. The NYSDEC was also contacted.

Ulster Co. Bald Eagle Rescue/ Alex Bennett, Jessica Foster and Douglas Foster. Ulster Co. Bald Eagle Rescue/ Alex Bennett, Jessica Foster and Douglas Foster.

The unusual rescue didn't go unnoticed. Ulster County EMS Council President Jeff Ashdown later caught up with Foster and Mancuso during their shift to hear about the experience firsthand and recognize them for stepping in when they saw an animal in need.

And no, the crew wasn't abandoning their ambulance or leaving human patients waiting. According to the Ulster County EMS Council, no emergency calls went unanswered while the EMTs were helping the eagle.

Ulster Co. Bald Eagle Rescue/ Alex Bennett, Jessica Foster and Douglas Foster. Ulster Co. Bald Eagle Rescue/ Alex Bennett, Jessica Foster and Douglas Foster.

Both Foster and Mancuso also serve with the Plattekill Fire Department. Mancuso is a past chief, while Foster serves as EMS captain.

The EMS Council praised the pair for their initiative, resourcefulness and willingness to help, noting that while rescuing an injured bald eagle isn't exactly part of the standard EMT job description, the response showed the kind of community spirit that makes volunteer emergency responders so valuable.

Ulster Co. Bald Eagle Rescue/ Alex Bennett, Jessica Foster and Douglas Foster. Ulster Co. Bald Eagle Rescue/ Alex Bennett, Jessica Foster and Douglas Foster.

Here's hoping their unexpected patient makes a full recovery.