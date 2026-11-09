If you’ve been waiting for an excuse to get outside and do some fishing, New York is giving you one this Veterans Day.

Wednesday, November 11, is the final Free Fishing Day of 2026 in New York State, meaning the usual freshwater fishing license requirement will be waived for the day.

The state is encouraging New Yorkers to use the opportunity to get outdoors, spend some time with family and friends, and especially to honor veterans and active-duty members of the military.

And despite the November chill, there are still plenty of fish to go after.

Late fall can be a good time to fish New York waters, with steelhead and brown trout available in Great Lakes tributaries. Inland streams also offer catch-and-release trout fishing, while anglers may have luck with tiger muskellunge, muskellunge and northern pike.

Just remember, the free fishing day only waives the license requirement. All other New York fishing regulations still apply.

The free fishing day is open to both New York residents and non-residents, so you don't need a license to cast a line on Wednesday.

And if you don't even own fishing equipment, New York has another option. More than 80 libraries across the state participate in a fishing rod lending program, allowing library patrons to borrow a fishing rod while they're checking out books.

New York also offers free or reduced-fee fishing licenses to certain active-duty military members and resident veterans with a service-connected disability.

So if you've got a veteran in your life, Wednesday could be a pretty good excuse to bundle up, grab a fishing pole and spend a few hours outside.

For fishing locations, regulations and information on borrowing equipment, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has resources available online.

Wednesday is the last Free Fishing Day of the year, so if you're going to take advantage of it, this is your final cast of 2026.