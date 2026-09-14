A new Halloween tradition is coming to the Hudson Valley, and this one involves getting out on the water WITH decorations.

Lake Taghkanic State Park is hosting its first annual Halloween Light Paddle on Saturday, October 24, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. The event will take place at the park's West Beach in Ancram.

The guided nighttime paddle is open to non-motorized boats, kayaks and canoes, but paddleboards are not permitted. Participants are encouraged to get creative and decorate their watercraft with string lights, light sticks and other safe illumination to create a floating Halloween spectacle.

And you don't necessarily have to get in a boat to enjoy it. The park says spectators can come out to watch the lighted boats and enjoy the festivities from shore.

Registration is required for all participating boats: You can register by calling the park office at 518-851-3631 or emailing Lake.Taghkanic@parks.ny.gov. Personal flotation devices are mandatory.

So if you've ever thought, "My kayak needs more Halloween lights," October 24 is apparently your moment

Lake Taghkanic State Park is located at 1528 Route 82 in Ancram, in Columbia County, about 11 miles southeast of Hudson. The park offers boating, hiking, camping, fishing and other outdoor activities throughout the year.