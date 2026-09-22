Red Hook Has a Cemetery Crawl, Because Fall Needed a Little More Spooky.

If your ideal fall activity involves old cemeteries, local history and a scavenger hunt, Red Hook has something for you.

Historic Red Hook is hosting its annual Cemetery Crawl, a free, self-guided tour that takes participants through six historic cemeteries around Red Hook.

And this isn't just a stroll through some old burial grounds. The Cemetery Crawl combines a self-guided history tour with a scavenger hunt. Participants can use their smartphones to explore stories about people buried in the cemeteries, find clues and complete challenges along the way. Historic Red Hook has researched and documented more than 100 biographies connected to the project.

The whole thing is designed to be flexible. You can take your time, explore the cemeteries and soak up some local history, or get a little competitive with the scavenger hunt.

And yes, there are prizes! Everyone who completes and submits the hunt receives a participation prize, with four grand-prize baskets up for grabs. The Cemetery Crawl wraps up with a finale at the Elmendorph Inn on Sunday, October 25 at 3 p.m.

So if you're looking for something different to do this fall, Red Hook is basically asking: Want to go grave hunting?

The Cemetery Crawl is free: Registration and the interactive map are available here.