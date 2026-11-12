Police in Hyde Park are searching for a man who was reportedly last seen near the culinary institute.

The Town of Hyde Park Police Department shared on social media Wednesday, that there is an active search for Shane Subburamu, 31, who was last believed to be in the area of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park.

Timeline of Missing Man in Hyde Park

On Saturday, November 7, Shane was reported missing to the NYPD by a family member in the Bronx.

On Monday, November 9, Hyde Park Police were notified by the Culinary Institute of America after the institution received an email concerning the missing man. They contacted the NYPD and were reportedly told by detectives that Shane "may have boarded a train in Poughkeepsie and returned to the New York City area."

On Wednesday, November 11, the missing man's sister contacted Hyde Park Police Department and told them the information previously provided by NYPD regarding Shane’s possible whereabouts was incorrect and could not be verified.

Hyde Park Police then immediately initiated search efforts in the surrounding area. Search operations included the Culinary Institute of America property, adjacent wooded areas, nearby railroad tracks, and the shoreline of the Hudson River in the vicinity.

Missing Person Description: Shane Subburamu 31-year-old male, is described as a male, approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall, with an average build and of Indian descent. Shane has dark gray and black, shoulder-length hair, which is typically worn pulled back in a ponytail, and dark brown eyes.

MISSING: Shane Subburamu/Hyde Park Police Facebook MISSING: Shane Subburamu/Hyde Park Police Facebook

He was last known to be wearing black pants and a black puffy jacket, according to police.

The investigation remains active, and search efforts will continue as additional information becomes available. There is concern for Shane’s well-being, and investigators are asking anyone who may have seen Shane or has information to contact the Town of Hyde Park Police Department: 845-229-9340 ask to speak with Detective Felicello or Sergeant McGaw.

The search includes efforts by: the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, New York State Forest Rangers, Roosevelt Fire District, Hyde Park Fire District and Culinary Institute of America Security Staff.