Hudson Valley Farm Offers Animal Zoom Visits

Getty Images

Zoom meetings and virtual tours are the new "it" thing to do during the quarantine.

If you're working from home then you have probably been introduced to Zoom meetings. You've also probably learned that you can put fun backgrounds or filters on to spice things up a little bit.

Did you know you can also have visitors? Clover Brooke Farm in Hyde Park New York is offering a service to have some of their furry friends stop by your corporate meeting. According to their Facebook page they are offering an "assortment of Virtual animal visits to put a smile on everyone’s face."

You can purchase  Llama/Alpaca Zoomies which consist of a 10-minute visit for unlimited guests. There's also the Warm and Fuzzy package, that will highlight animals on their farm like baby rabbits, baby chickens and baby goats.

If you can't pick, no worries, Clover Brook  Farm also offers a Mix N Match program that lets you "Design your own animal cameo and chose from an Alpaca, Llama, Sheep, Baby Goat, Baby Chicken, Baby Bunny."

So if you're looking to lighten up the mood on your next Zoom meeting give Clover Brook Farm a call (845) 234 8218 or email cloverbrookefarm@gmail to set up a meeting.

All the money collected from the animal visits will go directly to  the care and maintenance of the Clover Brook animals and to "helping the farm recover lost revenue during the coronavirus lockdown."

