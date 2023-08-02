New Deli and Market Opens at Former K & D Poughkeepsie Spot

Hudson Grab & Go Market now open in Poughkeepsie.

Great to see another new deli moving into the area. It was just over 3 years ago that K&D Deli closed their popular Poughkeepsie location. Located across from Marist College, it was a popular spot for the Marist kids along with other working professionals and local residents. The spot at 264 North Road situated next to Yeung Ho II Chinese restaurant, Bronx Pie Pizza and 2nd Level Barbershop now has a new tenant.

Was driving by home from work recently and passed by the spot that used to be K&D Deli, noticing that the new business had opened. We began to see back in February that the new Hudson Grab & Go Market would be opening its doors soon, and finally, 6 months later, its open. And the place looks great!

Herb Redl Properties Announces Opening of Hudson Grab & Go Market

A posting on Herb Redl Properties Facebook page states that Hudson Grab & Go Market is now open, conveniently located on 264 North Road in Poughkeepsie New York. Herb Redl Properties was founded by Hudson Valley native Herbert Redl and over the past 60 years, it has grown from a simple start-up to the far reaching commercial and retail real estate network it is today. The commercial real estate agency owns, leases, and manages a combined 1.3 Million square feet of premium properties in the Hudson Valley, including the spot at 264 North Road. Check out photos of the new Hudson Grab & Go Market below.