Hudson Valley Educators – Don’t Miss Out on Free Breakfast This Week

Let's first start by a round of applause and three cheers for teachers and school staff members, us parents really appreciate all that you do for our little ones, especially all you've had to do these past 18 months or so.

Whenever we hear about opportunities for teachers and educators to get a little something that helps recognize the work that they do, we like to share it with you.

I noticed a bit of chatter in one of the local mom groups about this one, so I figured it was a good one to pass along - FREE breakfast for Educators is happening at McDonald's through this Friday, 10/15!

It's a 'FREE Thank You Meal for Educators' and it began October 11th and will run through the 15th. Offering educators the choice of one egg mcmuffin, sausage biscuit or bacon, egg and cheese biscuit, and includes hash browns as well as a medium premium roast coffee. To make it a bit, happier, the thank you meal is being served in the classic Happy Meal Box :)

The offer is valid during breakfast hours only, and any educator (teacher, administrator, school staff) must show a valid work ID in order to receive their free breakfast.

In an official statement from McDonald's corporate office, which can be found here, they shared the reasoning behind this promotion:

McDonald’s franchisees have supported educators in the local neighborhoods they own and operate their restaurants for decades, including initiatives like McTeachers’ Night, coordinating food drops at educators’ homes after school, and free meals during the pandemic. Taking our support of educators national through our Thank You Meal program will allow even more educators to be recognized, and is just a small token of our appreciation.

Be sure to share the news with your favorite Hudson Valley teachers, those who help your little ones in school, or anyone else that falls under the educator category!

20 Photos That Perfectly Describe The Wild Ride That Was This Past School Year