Walmart Reveals the #1 Easter Candy in New York

What is the most popular Easter candy in New York? Walmart has cracked the egg to unveil each state’s favorite Easter candy.

According to new state-by-state sales data from Walmart, shoppers across New York and New Jersey overwhelmingly reached for the same quirky favorite, and its not what you think.

In a region where dessert is serious business — think New York’s iconic bakeries and New Jersey’s cannoli counters and boardwalk sweets — the most popular Walmart Easter treat in both states last year wasn’t artisan. it was Reese’s Mini Carrots.

It’s a playful surprise — and a sweet reminder that even in the land of world-famous pastries, nostalgic candy still wins hearts (and Easter baskets).

And while NJ and NY went for chocolate carrots, other Northeast neighbors chose differently: Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Vermont leaned classic with Cadbury Mini Eggs, while Maryland and DC reached for jellybeans. Clearly, the Easter candy map is as diverse as the region’s dessert culture.

State-by-State Favorite Easter Candy Alabama (AL) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot Alaska (AK) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot Arizona (AZ) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot Arkansas (AR) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot California (CA) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot Colorado (CO) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot Connecticut (CT) : Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate

: Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate Delaware (DE) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot District of Columbia (DC) : Brach's Classic Jelly Beans

: Brach's Classic Jelly Beans Florida (FL) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot Georgia (GA) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot Hawaii (HI) : Ring Pop 3ct

: Ring Pop 3ct Idaho (ID) : Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate

: Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate Illinois (IL) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot Indiana (IN) : Reese's Eggs Snack Size

: Reese's Eggs Snack Size Iowa (IA) : Reese's Eggs Snack Size

: Reese's Eggs Snack Size Kansas (KS) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot Kentucky (KY) : Reese's Eggs Snack Size

: Reese's Eggs Snack Size Louisiana (LA) : Reese's Eggs Snack Size

: Reese's Eggs Snack Size Maine (ME) : Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate

: Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate Maryland (MD) : Brach's Classic Jelly Beans

: Brach's Classic Jelly Beans Massachusetts (MA) : Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate

: Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate Michigan (MI) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot Minnesota (MN) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot Mississippi (MS) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot Missouri (MO) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot Montana (MT) : Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate

: Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate Nebraska (NE) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot Nevada (NV) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot New Hampshire (NH) : Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate

: Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate New Jersey (NJ) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot New Mexico (NM) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot New York (NY) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot North Carolina (NC) : Reese's Eggs Snack Size

: Reese's Eggs Snack Size North Dakota (ND) : Reese's Eggs Snack Size

: Reese's Eggs Snack Size Ohio (OH) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot Oklahoma (OK) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot Oregon (OR) : Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate

: Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate Pennsylvania (PA) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot Puerto Rico (PR) : Nutella Easter Basket Stuffer 1.05oz Jar

: Nutella Easter Basket Stuffer 1.05oz Jar Rhode Island (RI) : Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate

: Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate South Carolina (SC) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot South Dakota (SD) : Reese's Eggs Snack Size

: Reese's Eggs Snack Size Tennessee (TN) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot Texas (TX) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot Utah (UT) : Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate

: Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate Vermont (VT) : Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate

: Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate Virginia (VA) : Reese's Eggs Snack Size

: Reese's Eggs Snack Size Washington (WA) : Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate

: Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate West Virginia (WV) : Reese's Eggs Snack Size

: Reese's Eggs Snack Size Wisconsin (WI) : Reese's Mini Carrot

: Reese's Mini Carrot Wyoming (WY): Reese's Eggs Snack Size

