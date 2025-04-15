Walmart Reveals the #1 Easter Candy in New York
What is the most popular Easter candy in New York? Walmart has cracked the egg to unveil each state’s favorite Easter candy.
According to new state-by-state sales data from Walmart, shoppers across New York and New Jersey overwhelmingly reached for the same quirky favorite, and its not what you think.
In a region where dessert is serious business — think New York’s iconic bakeries and New Jersey’s cannoli counters and boardwalk sweets — the most popular Walmart Easter treat in both states last year wasn’t artisan. it was Reese’s Mini Carrots.
It’s a playful surprise — and a sweet reminder that even in the land of world-famous pastries, nostalgic candy still wins hearts (and Easter baskets).
And while NJ and NY went for chocolate carrots, other Northeast neighbors chose differently: Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Vermont leaned classic with Cadbury Mini Eggs, while Maryland and DC reached for jellybeans. Clearly, the Easter candy map is as diverse as the region’s dessert culture.
State-by-State Favorite Easter Candy
- Alabama (AL): Reese's Mini Carrot
- Alaska (AK): Reese's Mini Carrot
- Arizona (AZ): Reese's Mini Carrot
- Arkansas (AR): Reese's Mini Carrot
- California (CA): Reese's Mini Carrot
- Colorado (CO): Reese's Mini Carrot
- Connecticut (CT): Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate
- Delaware (DE): Reese's Mini Carrot
- District of Columbia (DC): Brach's Classic Jelly Beans
- Florida (FL): Reese's Mini Carrot
- Georgia (GA): Reese's Mini Carrot
- Hawaii (HI): Ring Pop 3ct
- Idaho (ID): Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate
- Illinois (IL): Reese's Mini Carrot
- Indiana (IN): Reese's Eggs Snack Size
- Iowa (IA): Reese's Eggs Snack Size
- Kansas (KS): Reese's Mini Carrot
- Kentucky (KY): Reese's Eggs Snack Size
- Louisiana (LA): Reese's Eggs Snack Size
- Maine (ME): Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate
- Maryland (MD): Brach's Classic Jelly Beans
- Massachusetts (MA): Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate
- Michigan (MI): Reese's Mini Carrot
- Minnesota (MN): Reese's Mini Carrot
- Mississippi (MS): Reese's Mini Carrot
- Missouri (MO): Reese's Mini Carrot
- Montana (MT): Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate
- Nebraska (NE): Reese's Mini Carrot
- Nevada (NV): Reese's Mini Carrot
- New Hampshire (NH): Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate
- New Jersey (NJ): Reese's Mini Carrot
- New Mexico (NM): Reese's Mini Carrot
- New York (NY): Reese's Mini Carrot
- North Carolina (NC): Reese's Eggs Snack Size
- North Dakota (ND): Reese's Eggs Snack Size
- Ohio (OH): Reese's Mini Carrot
- Oklahoma (OK): Reese's Mini Carrot
- Oregon (OR): Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate
- Pennsylvania (PA): Reese's Mini Carrot
- Puerto Rico (PR): Nutella Easter Basket Stuffer 1.05oz Jar
- Rhode Island (RI): Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate
- South Carolina (SC): Reese's Mini Carrot
- South Dakota (SD): Reese's Eggs Snack Size
- Tennessee (TN): Reese's Mini Carrot
- Texas (TX): Reese's Mini Carrot
- Utah (UT): Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate
- Vermont (VT): Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate
- Virginia (VA): Reese's Eggs Snack Size
- Washington (WA): Cadbury Mini Eggs Milk Chocolate
- West Virginia (WV): Reese's Eggs Snack Size
- Wisconsin (WI): Reese's Mini Carrot
- Wyoming (WY): Reese's Eggs Snack Size
