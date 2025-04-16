This is How Much New Yorkers Spend Annually Dining Out

A new study reveals how much on average New Yorkers spend on dining out. 

A new study reveals that Colorado residents spend more money on dining out than any other state in America. 

Also See: Popular Poughkeepsie Dispensary Set for Massive 1 Year Anniversary Event

Business valuation experts Eton Venture Services analyzed data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis on each state's consumption expenditures for purchased meals and beverages. Using each state's population, the average amount spent on dining out was calculated per capita annually. The ranking is based on the states where residents are spending the most per capita in the US. 

 Methodology: 

Overall, the study reveals that Americans spent over $1.1 trillion on dining out in 2023, averaging $3,402 per person nationwide. This represents 6% of total consumer spending across the country, indicating just how valuable dining out and food service is for the economy. 

The Bureau of Economic Analysis was used to identify each state’s total consumer spending on all goods and services and total consumer spending on meals and beverages purchased for on-premises consumption.

Each state’s population was sourced from the United States Census Bureau to calculate the per capita spending on dining out. 

A ranking was created based on the states with the highest per capita spending on meals and beverages. 

Colorado is the state where residents are spending the most on dining out, with residents spending $4,391 on average annually. Residents spent nearly $26 billion on dining out in total, which represents 6.9% of the state’s consumer spending and is the second highest percentage nationally. 

California is in second place for splashing the cash on eating out per capita, at $4,191 on average. Residents collectively spent over $163 billion on dining out in 2023, which equates to 6.5% of the state’s total consumer spending. 

Massachusetts ranks third, with a per capita dining expenditure of $4,141 annually. Nearly $29 billion is spent on meals and beverages outside the home among Massachusetts residents, which is 6% of the state’s total consumer spending. 

Next is Rhode Island, with a dining out spend of $4,089 per person on average in 2023 and a total spend of over $4 billion on meals and beverages. This equates to 7.3% of the state’s total consumer spending, which is the highest rate in the US, showing strong dining out habits despite its smaller population. 

In fifth place is New Yorkwhere residents spenan average of $3,891 on dining out each. Over $76 billion was spent on meals and beverages outside the home in the state, which is 6.1% of the state’s consumer spending. Alaska, Florida, Hawaii, Delaware and New Hampshire round out the top 10.

Chris Walton, President and CEO of Eton Venture Services, adds: 

The study presents clear regional differences in dining habits and spending priorities across America. The high position of states like Colorado and California stems from their higher income levels and popular tourism sectors. 

"Western and Northeastern states appear at the top for per capita spending, while Southern states like Tennessee and Texas stand out when examining the percentage of budget directed to dining out. This reveals potentially different cultural views on eating out across regions of the country.” 

U.S. States Ranked by Per Capita Spending on Meals and Beverages (2023) 

   

State     

 

Percentage of Consumer Spending on Meals & Beverages 

Per Capita Spending on Meals & Beverages (2023) 

1.    

Colorado 

6.9% 

$4,391  

2.   

California 

6.5% 

 $4,191  

3.   

Massachusetts 

6% 

 $4,141  

4.   

Rhode Island 

7.3% 

 $4,089  

5.    

New York 

6.1% 

 $3,891  

6.    

Alaska 

6.2% 

 $3,886  

7.    

Florida 

6.4% 

 $3,879  

8.    

Hawaii 

6.2% 

 $3,616  

9.   

Delaware 

6.2% 

 $3,602  

10.   

New Hampshire 

5.5% 

 $3,596 

11.    

Illinois 

6.1% 

$3,585  

12.   

New Jersey 

5.6% 

 $3,550  

13.   

Oregon 

6.3% 

 $3,493  

14.   

Maine 

5.8% 

 $3,480  

15.    

Texas 

6.6% 

 $3,453  

16.    

Washington 

5.6% 

 $3,417  

17.    

Connecticut 

5.2% 

 $3,406 

18.    

Virginia 

6.1% 

$3,398  

19.   

Wyoming 

5.8% 

 $3,292  

20.   

Arizona 

6.1% 

 $3,282  

21.    

Tennessee 

6.6% 

 $3,259  

22.   

Georgia 

6.5% 

 $3,255  

23.   

North Carolina 

6.2% 

 $3,179  

24.   

Maryland 

5.7% 

 $3,172  

25.    

South Carolina 

6.4% 

 $3,129  

26.    

Louisiana 

6.4% 

 $3,111  

27.    

Missouri 

5.9% 

 $3,095  

28.    

New Mexico 

6.6% 

 $3,027  

29.   

Vermont 

5.1% 

 $3,016  

30.   

Nevada 

5.6% 

 $3,005  

31.    

South Dakota 

5.7% 

 $2,960  

32.   

Minnesota 

5.2% 

 $2,951  

33.   

Ohio 

5.8% 

 $2,928  

34.   

Nebraska 

5.6% 

 $2,911  

35.    

Kansas 

5.8% 

 $2,871  

36.    

Pennsylvania 

5.0% 

 $2,869  

37.    

Indiana 

5.8% 

 $2,861  

38.    

Montana 

5.2% 

 $2,857  

39.   

Kentucky 

6.0% 

 $2,844  

40.   

Wisconsin 

5.3% 

 $2,804  

41.    

Oklahoma 

6.3% 

 $2,777  

42.   

Michigan 

5.2% 

 $2,738  

43.   

North Dakota 

4.9% 

 $2,736  

44.   

Mississippi 

6.4% 

 $2,701  

45.    

Alabama 

6.0% 

 $2,686  

46.    

Utah 

5.1% 

 $2,598  

47.    

Iowa 

5.3% 

 $2,538  

48.    

Arkansas 

5.6% 

 $2,476  

49.   

Idaho 

5.2% 

 $2,419  

50.   

West Virginia 

4.9% 

 $2,321 

