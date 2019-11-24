How To Defrost Your Car Windshield In Seconds

Make Hudson Valley winters a little more bearable this year with this lifehack.

I actually like winter, cold weather is my favorite. However, the ice and snow on my window are definitely NOT my favorite. As someone who doesn't have an automatic starter, I'm with the majority of the world who is subjected to scrape all the ice and frost off our windshields most days in the winter. So when I found out there was an easier way to do it, you know I had to share it with you.

According to MSN, there is a simple and easy trick to make defrosting your car go from minutes to seconds. MSN says to find an empty spray bottle to fill with the following solution: one-third of the bottle with water, the other two thirds with rubbing alcohol. The reason this works so well? Rubbing alcohol freezes at negative 128 degrees.

I've never tried this method, but you can be sure I'm going to test it out this winter. What are your defrosting tricks and tips? Comment them below or on our Facebook to let us know.



