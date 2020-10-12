How Can You and Your Pet Help Other Animals?

You own a pet, so obviously you are an animal lover. How would you like to do something awesome for you and your pet and help other animals while you're at it? Of course your answer is "I'd love to do that!" And I'm going to tell you how.

Get your pet's cutest Halloween outfit out and head to the Ulster County SPCA on Saturday, Oct. 17 for Halloween Pet Photos. I think we can all agree that pets look adorable in Halloween costumes, and now you have a chance to get that adorable look captured in a photo that will last forever. Or should I say fur-ever? Pun absolutely intended.

Have your pet's Halloween photo taken by a professional photographer for only a $5 donation to the Ulster County SPCA. Here's how the 15 minute photo sessions are going to work: Select one slot per pet, if you have multiple pets. A slot is required to get your pet's photo taken. Donations can be made in person on the day of the photo shoot.

The photo shoot will be at the Ulster County SPCA, at 20 Wiedy Road in Kingston. Please make sure that you come on time. All dogs must be leashed, and all cats must be in individual carriers. All guests must wear masks and hold to proper social distancing measures.

To find out more about the Pet halloween Photo Shoots to benefit the Ulster County SPCA, visit the event facebook page. You can register for a 15 minute time slot right here. To find out about more events at the UCSPCA or to make a donation, visit their website.