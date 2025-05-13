Founder Of Popular Hudson Valley Sanitation Company Has Died

Hudson Valley mourning the loss of Emil Panichi who founded Royal Carting in Hopewell Junction, NY 70 years ago.

Sad news recently as Royal Carting Service Co & Welsh Sanitation announced the passing of founder Emil Panichi. He was 92. Royal Carting and Welsh Sanitation were both acquired by Casella Waste Systems Inc.in 2024.

Royal Carting Service Co. has been the premier waste management service provider in the Hudson Valley since 1955. The family-owned and operated company has grown to serve the greater Hudson Valley including Dutchess County, Ulster County, Putnam County, Greene County, Columbia County, and Litchfield County (CT). With over 200 employees that span generations, and the company is committed to delivering reliable, socially-responsible waste management services.

Royal Carting Co & Welsh Sanitation Remember Emil Panichi

Royal Carting Co & Welsh Sanitation took to social media recently, announcing the passing of Royal Carting founder Emil Panichi. The statement reads:

We are deeply saddened to share the passing of Emil Panichi, the founder of Royal Carting. In 1955, Emil and his wife, Emily, purchased a small residential rubbish removal company in Hopewell Junction, New York. Through their dedication and hard work, they transformed it into a leading waste management and recycling service in the Hudson Valley.

Emil was known for his unwavering commitment to his family, employees, and community. His leadership fostered a company culture that valued its 200 employees and prioritized excellent customer service. Even after Royal Carting's acquisition by Casella Waste Systems in 2024, Emil ensured the company's legacy of environmental responsibility and community support would continue.

Emil's legacy is one of integrity, hard work, and dedication to those around him. He will be remembered fondly by all who knew him.

Royal Carting Service Co & Welsh Sanitation Facebook Royal Carting Service Co & Welsh Sanitation Facebook loading...

Remembered for His Generosity and for Being "Best Boss Ever"

The posting was met with beautiful messages remembering the "best boss ever" known for his generosity.

Brandon Simmons wrote, "RIP Emil, best boss I’ve ever had, always taking care of us making sure we were all treated like family. Right down to pulling your car over to talk to us everytime you’d see us picking up stops in Millbrook. You’ll be missed by many!"

attachment-Royal Carting1 loading...

Billy Greenlese wrote, "One of the greatest bosses ever, took such good care of his employees. Rest easy Emil."

attachment-Royal Carting3 loading...

Kathy Fulton wrote, "We were so saddened by the news of Emil’s passing. He was so good to my family and we will be forever grateful for his generosity. My prayers and condolences to the Panichi and Popovich Families."

attachment-Royal Carting2 loading...

Get our free mobile app

Service were held at McHoul Funeral Home on Route 82, Hopewell Junction, NY on May 8th A Mass of Christian Burial took place at St. Columba Church in Hopewell Junction May 9th.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may may be made to the Panichi Family Charitable Foundation Attn: Dave Andros, Foundation Source, 55 Walls Dr., 3rd Floor, Fairfield, CT 06824, or Hudson Valley Hospice, 542 Violet Avenue, Hyde Park, NY 12538.

29 Things Banned in Garbage Cans If you want to help solve waste problems, it starts with understanding how to dispose of the dangerous chemicals used to maintain homes, lawns, and gardens. Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela