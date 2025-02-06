8 Great Dutchess County Pizza Spots to Celebrate National Pizza Day
National Pizza Day is this weekend.
This weekend is Super Bowl Sunday, and its also National Pizza Day! According to National Day Calendar, National Pizza Day on February 9th celebrates one of America's all-time favorite foods. Whether it is thin crust, Chicago-style, deep dish, or anything in between, pizza is an American favorite.
Some fun facts about pizza:
- In the United States, we love our pizzas, especially cheese pizza. In 1997, it's estimated the United States produced more than 2 billion pounds of pizza cheese. That's a lot of cheese! Our passion for pizza began in 1905 when the first pizza eaty oped in New York's Little Italy. It's been a cheese love affair ever since.
- 94% of Americans eat pizza regularly.
- Over 5 billion pizzas are sold worldwide each year.
-Pepperoni is the single most popular pizza topping.
8 Dutchess County, NY Spots to Get Great Pepperoni Pizza
Mike & Joe's
64 Creek Rd, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
845-454-3400
Mike and Joe's Brick Oven Pizza and Italian Restaurant in Poughkeepsie is a great spot to get a slice of pizza whenever in the mood.
Emiliano's
111 Main St #1, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 473-1414
Emiliano's Pizza is a very popular Poughkeepsie pizza spot that has been serving the area award-winning pizza on Main Street for 30 years. Their pepperoni pizza is tough to beat.
A Touch of Naples
417 Violet Ave, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 473-5744
A Touch of Naples off Violet Ave. in Poughkeepsie is "Home of the Giant Slice". We suggest you order a giant slice of the cheeseburger pizza. Tastes just like a McDonald's Big Mac!
Gino's Pizza
706 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 454-2525
Gino's Pizza and Restaurant has been serving upper Main Street Poughkeepsie since 1970. Grab a slice, you won't be disappointed.
Hudson & Packard
29 Academy St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 792-3190
Hudson & Packard off Academy Street in Poughkeepsie offers the only authentic Detroit Pizza in the Hudson Valley, serving up whole pies only. Try the Ambassador: Double pepperoni (under and on top of the cheese) with tomato sauce, parmesan and fresh basil.
Madison's Pizza Cafe
17 North Ave, Pleasant Valley, NY 12569
(845) 635-9500
Madison's Pizza Cafe in Pleasant Valley has been providing residents of Pleasant Valley and the surrounding areas with some of the best pizza in the Hudson Valley for over 20 years.
Longobardi's Restaurant and Pizzeria
1574 US-9, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-1498
Longobardi's off rt 9 in Wappingers Falls has been serving amazing Italian food to loyal customers for over 40 years. They are also known for great pizza according to many of those loyal customers.
Pizza Village
799 NY-82, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533
(845) 221-5060
Pizza Village in Hopewell Junction has been providing the area with fresh pizza and delicious Italian cuisine for over 40 years. Stop in and try their pizza.
There are many ways to observe National Pizza Day. One should observe the day by eating their favorite pizza, maybe visiting a local pizzeria, and giving them a shout-out for their fantastic pies. Whether they serve it by the slice or you order up a whole pizza, you know they make it with love. Or you can bake up your own cheese pizza to celebrate. Be sure to use #NationalCheesePizzaDay to post to social media.
WPDH and Boris and Robyn's Battle of the Best 2025 is taking your annual votes on Hudson Valley's favorites, including best pizza in the Hudson Valley. Vote here.
Check out President Donald Trump's "cheesiest" commercial ever below. A popular commercial for Pizza Hut in the 1990s.
Check out 25 Must Try Pizza Places in the Hudson Valley.
25 Must Try Pizza Places in the Hudson Valley
