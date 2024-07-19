What’s The Story With Ongoing Hudson Valley Camaro Giveaway?

The car has been sitting at a gas station in Dutchess County for years.

There has been car giveaway that has been promoted for quite some time in Hopewell Junction, NY. A gas station has had a Hot Wheels edition lime green Chevey Camaro SS sitting outside its business on an eleveated platform for years some say.

Now I don't get out to the area of Hopewell Junction that often where the Fuelco gast station sits on route 376, so I wasn't familiar with the camaro giveaway that has apparantly been going on forever, but this story caught my eye months ago when I saw a posting in the East Fishkill Community Forum Facebook group.

The posting with the caption "Still there...lol" got a lot of reaction with people commenting on how long the Camaro had been sitting there. Some say its been there "years and years". We've been able to confirm that its been there at leat a couple of years.

attachment-Camaro Giveaway Facebook loading...

One local man, Ray Heikkila, owner of Pro Elite Heating & Plumbing in nearby Stormville had the Facebook group in hysterics, after he posted jokingly, that he had won the Camaro and that you could even smell the mold from how long its been sitting.

attachment-Camaro Giveaway Ray1 loading...

Heikkilathen posted a follow up, stating that sadly, he couldn't get the car started, so the Hot Wheels Edition Camaro would remain a staple in the center of town. LOL

attachment-Camaro Giveaway Ray2 loading...

All kidding aside, area residents really wanna know what the deal is with the giveaway. I reached out to the Fuelco at 420 route 376 in Hopewell Junction recently and asked about the giveaway. The man who answered the phone wouldn't give me his name and told me that I could enter the contest by downloading the Fuleco app, but he then all of a sudden said that the car was already given away and that they were waiting for the winner to pick it up.

What's the Deal?

If the car was given away already, this contradicts the story on this car giveaway covered some weeks back by local news12 Westechster. They reported that the NY Attorney General's Office is getting involveds in the seemingly "never-ending" Camaro giveaway, with many area residents confused about the changing terms of the sweepstakes.

State Assemblyman AJ Beephan says that after he filed the complaint, Fuelco changed the contest end date on its website from November 2023 to Sept. 15, 2024, and notified local officials about an upcoming event. He believes they are looking to give away the car now at the event, but no further information was available about the date of the event. I don't know about you but I'm still confused about this giveway. Was the Camro given away or not? Something just doesn't add up here.

