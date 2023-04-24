Revel 32 in Pougkeepsie Hosting New Friday Night Series

Revel 32 Friday Night Live Series kicks off in May.

Revel 32 has become an are hotspot, and must-visit entertainment spot in the Hudson Valley. It was originally built in 1845 as a Methodist Church and later expanded in 1895. The iconic building in the City of Poughkeepsie underwent a transformation in recent years to become a one-of-a-kind event space in the area at 32 Cannon St.

Friday Night Live at Revel 32 Kicks Off May 5

Revel 32's Friday Night Live will be an every other Friday night Music Series featuring local bands and DJ's running from May 5 to August 25. The series kicks off with a Cinco De Mayo Party on May 5 featuring music provided by DJ's Krowd Kings. It's going to be a lively, energetic night filled with music, dancing and delicious food and drink. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Angels of Light, a local non-profit organization that provides support and services to to families affected by cancer. Attend a fun night while knowing you'll be contributing to a worthy cause. Get tickets and more info here. An epic Hudson Valley Battle of the Bands event will be coming soon to Revel 32, with more details to follow.

Here is the full schedule of Friday Night Live entertainment coming Revel 32:

5/5 Cinco De Mayo with Krowd Kings

5/19 To Be Announced

6/2 History of Rock n Roll

6/16 Cover Band Battle

6/30 Cuboricua

7/14 Steve Alexander Band

7/28 Basecamp

8/11 DJ Krowd Kings

8/25 Jungle Love