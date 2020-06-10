Hollywood to Use CGI During Sex Scenes Amid Coronavirus?

As Hollywood studios reopen June 12, there's going to be a lot of changes. Certain “close contact moments” are going to have be rewritten, edited, or maybe even left out as actors are going to have to practice new social distance guildlines while on the set. This may even include sex scenes either altered or even completely replaces with CGI. This might get weird.

A 22 page document from the film editors' association has surfaced that outlines the changes. Scenes that involve any sort of close contact (whether it be sex, action, fighting etc.) may be heavily altered using special effects or CGI. Other guidelines, such as cast and crews wearing masks and other PPE while on-set, to daily COVID tests being issued have also been brought to the publics' attention.

Decider says there will even be “coronavirus compliance officers,” who will be on the sets at all times to enforce the new rules. The Daily Mail reports that it is still unclear if actual production will restart June 12, due to a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Los Angles County.

Special effects have come a long way, so in many cases, you may not even really notice the difference. Some directors can also creatively insinuate such a scene, so that it's not to so front and center. Still though, if done poorly, this could be really strange...or maybe hilarious.

