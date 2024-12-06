Fundraiser Event Set For Poughkeepsie Man Displaced By Fire

Steven Price lost everything in a devastating fire last month.

A fire survivor needs your support following a recent fire last that destroyed everything, and left nothing for a him and his roommate.

Back on November 13th, a devastating fire ripped through the Hudson Terrace Apartments in Poughkeepsie. Steven Price lost everything. A GoFundMe was set up that you can donate to, with funds going directly to Mr. Price. Link is here.

Bill Johnson posted to Facebook back on Nov. 13 about the devastating fire with info and photos stating that City of Poughkeepsie firefighters were assisted by Arlington, Fairview, and New Hamburg at the structure fire at Hudson Terrace Apartments in the early morning hours. One woman had to jump from the second floor to escape the fire.

Steven Price told us that the report he got from the fire department stated that the cause of the fire was undetermined. 4 units in the building were affected by the fire, thankfully everyone made it out. His neighbor’s son was able to climb down the outside wall of the building. His mom had to jump. 5 guys including Price tried to catch her in a bedsheet but she still hit the ground and broke several ribs. She was taken to mid Hudson Regional Hospital.

Fundraiser Set For December 8th at Exempt Firemen's Association in Poughkeepsie

A Holiday Benefit Fundraiser will take place on Sunday, Dec. 8 at Exempt Fireman's Association 200 Mansion St in Poughkeepsie. The event will raise funds for Steven Price and Matt Guido, both who lost everything in the fire back in November. All food sales and a portion of bar sales will be given to Steven and Matt. There will be house and disco music from 3-6pm followed by karaoke from 6-8pm, and Santa is rumoured to be showing up as well. Get more info at 845-206-7300.

