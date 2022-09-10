Living in the Hudson Valley we are so lucky that we get to enjoy so many seasonal events. As summer ends and we roll into Fall we have a lot to look forward to especially when it comes to Harvest events.

We may not be ready for Summer to end but the fact is that cooler days are on the way. The air will get that crisp smell, apples will be in season and all that is glorious about our area will be in full fall colors. Between now and then we will get to do a lot of things one of which is to enjoy the Harvest Festival at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts every Sunday now through October 2nd, 2022.

Bethel Woods Center For The Arts Harvest Festival in Bethel, New York

Best friends during the festival time gpointstudio loading...

Starting this weekend (Sunday, August 28th, 2022) and running through the first week in October you can enjoy all the delicious flavors of the Hudson Valley plus take in artisan and crafter items that will be perfect to get you ahead on some holiday shopping. Every Sunday you can take time out between 11 AM and 4 PM to enjoy Food, Music, a corn maze, and more.

Harvest Festival at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts spotlights local farms, talented local artisans, and specialty homemade food items from more than 80 regional vendors. This is the 24th year of the Harvest Festival and it shows no signs of slowing down. Grab your food truck friends and bring them with you to enjoy the food truck court. Weekly entertainment includes live music on the Festival Stage. The creative learning tent will encourage you to make things each week that you can take home.

Other Places to Enjoy the Cooler Weather in the Hudson Valley

25 Wineries and Breweries to Visit in the Hudson Valley The Hudson Valley is known for its amazing wineries and breweries. Here is a list of 25 worth checking out!

Haunted Tour of New York State Starts in the Hudson Valley