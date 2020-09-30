NY Harvest Festival & Freedom Fair Oct. 9 – 11

Anybody who is familiar with The Boris and Robyn Show on WPDH knows that I am a supporter of legalizing recreational marijuana. For a number of reasons, including the fact that I think it's important that the right strains get to the right people. If you are like-minded, you might want to make plans to be in Mount Vision, N.Y. Oct. 9 - 11 for the New York Harvest and Freedom Festival.

NY Harvest is the longest running private cannabis legalization event in New York State, and it's happening Oct. 9 - 11 at Knarich Family Farm in Mount Vision, a legal cannabis farm. Harvest Festival 2020 is a socially distant camping and drive-in style event. Workshops, speakers and all entertainment will be broadcast over the FM Radio transmitter. You can tune in at your own camp with your car stereo or bring a boom box to listen to. There will also be a farmers market and a socially distant minded vendor village, music and a chance to help out in the hemp fields. A fun and educational weekend that follows safety guidelines. Sounds like a win/win.

All social distancing guidelines will be followed at the NY Harvest and Freedom Festival. They will have extra hand washing stations around the site, as well as bathroom attendants and lots of extra space for distancing. Please bring your mask and wear it when not at your area. For a full schedule of events and ticket info, visit the event facebook page.