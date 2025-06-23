Win Neil Young VIP Tickets, Signed Album and Lounge Access

neil young and the chrome hearts are coming to Bethel Woods Center For The Arts on August 24th, and you can experience the show like a true WPDH VIP!

Neil Young has a storied career spanning five decades, which includes a performance at the 1969 Woodstock Festival - helf on the same grounds which is known today at Bethel Woods Center For The Arts. At the time, he had just joined CSNY, making that performance only the second public appearance and performance together. A Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Neil Young is also known for his iconic solo hits such as Heart of Gold and Old Man. Now with his new band, neil young and the chrome hearts, he is aiming to push boundaries and connect with fans in a whole new way.

Neil Young's Legendary Career Comes Full Circle at Bethel Woods

Fresh off of the release of their new album "Talkin to the Trees" on June 13th, neil young and the chrome hearts have hit the road with their "love earth tour 2025" and we want to send you there in style.

Enter to Win VIP neil young and the chrome hearts Tickets, Signed Album, and Lounge Access

One lucky winner will receive the ultimate Neil Young VIP experience at Bethel Woods on August 24, 2025. The prize includes a pair of premium reserved tickets to see neil young and the chrome hearts live on the Love Earth Tour, a signed vinyl copy of their new album Talkin to the Trees, and two passes to the exclusive Green Room Lounge, which opens 90 minutes before general gates and includes one complimentary drink per guest. It’s an unforgettable night with a rock legend—elevated with true VIP perks. To enter, just sign up to win below!