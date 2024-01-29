Join The Fun At Barton Orchards: 2024 Season Calendar Revealed
Barton Orchards unveils exciting 2024 lineup with fun-filled festivals and events.
Barton Orchards is a family-owned 175-acre apple orchard and vegetable farm that has been owned by the Barton family for over 40 years, currently owned and operated by Peter Barton and located in Poughquag, NY. Barton Orchards was founded as a wholesale apple farm in the late seventies by Bruce and Rose Barton. Its first couple of years of operations and sales came from the Apple Core farm stand. By the early nineties, Barton Orchards opened to the public and became one of the first pick-your-own apple orchards in the Tri-State area.
Also See: Annual Foodstock Event Announces Lineup, Venue Change
A devastating fire back in 2022 caused extensive damage as Barton Orchards was engulfed in flames after a propane tank explosion that destroyed multiple buildings on the grounds. Miraculously no person or animal was injured and Barton Orchards forged on, keeping the property open after the devastating fire with the rebuilding process eventually getting underway in July of 2023.
Barton Orchards 2024 Events Calendar Announced
Barton Orchards recently took to social media to announce their calendar of events for the 2024 season, and they've got a full lineup starting June 1 with events scheduled right on through November.
We are so excited to share our 2024 Events Calendar! Be sure to screen shot, share and save!
The farm will be open for a few great festivals in June and July, and then we expect to open daily later in the season. Please check back for updates!Friendly reminder that the playground, petting zoo and dog park are only accessible when we’re open during our regular business hours.
We can’t wait to welcome everyone back this year!-Barton Orchards
25 Places You Should Visit In Dutchess County
Gallery Credit: Robert Sullivan