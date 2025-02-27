Legendary Guitarist Ritchie Blackmore Coming to Hudson Valley
Former Deep Purple and Rainbow guitarist playing intimate venue with his band.
Guitar legend Ritch Blackmore has a performance lined up in the the Hudson Valley. The English guitarist was a founding member and the lead guitarist of Deep Purple, playing jam-style hard rock music that mixed guitar riffs and organ sounds. He is prolific in creating guitar riffs and has been known for playing both classically influenced and blues-based solos.
After leaving Deep Purple in 1975, Blackmore formed the hard rock band Rainbow. Rainbow steadily moved to catchy pop-style mainstream rock. Rainbow broke up in 1984 with Blackmore re-joining Deep Purple until 1993. In 1997, he formed the traditional folk rock project Blackmore's Night along with his wife Candice Night, shifting to vocalist-centred sounds.
As a member of Deep Purple, Blackmore was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2016. He is cited by publications such as Guitar World and Rolling Stone as one of the greatest and most influential guitar players of all time.
Blackmore's Night Featuring Ritchie Blackmore Coming to Bethel Woods Event Gallery
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts announced this week that Ritchie Blackmore's band Blackmore's Night will be performing in the Bethel Woods Event Gallery Saturday, May 3 at 8 PM.
Step into a time machine with Blackmores Night with special guest The Wizard's Consort at the Bethel Woods Event Gallery!
