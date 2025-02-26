Neil Young Performing This Summer At Bethel Woods

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts are set to perform in Bethel, NY.

Neil Young co-founded the band Buffalo Springfield in 1966 along with Stephen Stills and Richie Furay. He joined Crosby, Stills, and Nash in 1969. Young has forged a successful and acclaimed solo career, spanning over 45 years and 35 studio albums.

He has been described as “One of rock and rolls greatest songwriters and performers” on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame website and has been inducted into the rock hall on two occasions, once as a solo artist in 1995, and second in 1997 as a member of Buffalo Springfield.

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts released their first official single, “Big Change,” in January. The band did some touring last year including two nights at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester in September. The band features Young, guitarist Micah Nelson, bassist Corey McCormick, drummer Anthony LoGerfo, and organist Spooner Oldham.

As reported by Ultimate Classic Rock, Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts Love Earth Tour 2025 will travel through Europe and the U.K. before reaching North America for over a dozen dates. One of those stops will be right here in the Hudson Valley at Bethel Woods.

Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts at Bethel Woods in August

Just Announced: Neil Young an the Chrome Hearts will perform at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts on Sunday, Aug. 24 at 7:30pm. Tickets on sale this Friday, Feb. 28 through Ticketmaster and the Bethel Woods box office. More info here.

Neil Young will be returning to where he performed back in 1969 at the original Woodstock Music Festival which saw him perform with Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young (CSNY). You don't wanna miss this one! Enter to win tickets here.

