WPDH Summer Concert to Feature Legendary Frontmen of 80s Rock

Poison, Motley Crue and Ratt hits will be part of WPDH's 50 years of rock anniversary celebration kick off.

Three iconic voices of rock will perform at the WPDH Summer Concert and we cannot wait! Bret Michaels of Poison, Vince Neil of Motley Crue and Stephen Pearcy of Ratt will rock Bethel Woods at an epic summer concert to kick off the 50th anniversary celebration of the Hudson Valley's Home of Rock n Roll.

A Little About Bret Michaels

Bret Michaels is best known as frontman of rock band Poison which has sold over 50 million albums worldwide. The band has also charted 10 singles to the Top 40 pf the Billboard Hot 100, including six Top 10 singles and a number-one single, "Every Rose Has Its Thorn".

Poison had great success in the mid 1980’s through the 1990’s selling over 50 million records worldwide with 15 million alone sold in the United States. The band released their breakthrough, multi-platinum debut album Look What the Cat Dragged in 1986 but they hit their peak with the album Open Up and Say… Ahh! in 1988. Open Up and Say… Ahh! was the band’s most successful release with four hit singles including the ultimate rock anthem "Nothin’ but a Good Time", "You’re Mama Don’t Dance", "Fallen Angel", and "Every Rose Has It’s Thorn". It Peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S. and sold 5 million copies.

A Little About Vince Neil

Vince Neil is best known as frontman of Motley Crue from their 1981 formation until his departure in 1992. Neil reunited with the band in 1996 and continued with them until the band's 2015 retirement, and again from the band's 2018 reunion onwards.

One of the biggest rock bands in the world, Motley Crue formed out of Los Angeles, California in 1981 with the classic lineup featuring Vince Neil on lead vocals, Mick Mars on guitar, Nikki Sixx on bass, and Tommy Lee on drums. The band sold 100 million records worldwide including 25 million in the U.S. alone. Big selling albums in the ’80s included Shout at the Devil, Theatre of Pain, Girls, Girls, Girls, and Dr. Feelgood. Motley Crue ended their career initially with a final world tour that lasted nearly 2 years.

Their "final show" was on Dec. 31, 2015, at Staples Center in Los Angeles. After the release of their biographical film The Dirt in 2019, the band announced that they would be hitting the road again on The Stadium Tour. The 2022 Stadium Tour was one of the biggest money makers, and overall most successful tours of last year. It featured Motley Crue along with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

A Little About Stephen Pearcy

Stephen Pearcy is best known as the founder, singer, songwriter of the heavy metal band Ratt which formed out of Los Angeles, California and had a successful career with a string of hits during the glam metal scene of the 1980’s. The band is best known for the songs “Round and Round” and “Lay It Down”. Other singles included “Wanted Man”, “You’re in Love” and “Dance” among others.

How Do I Get Tickets for the WPDH Summer Concert?

Tickets for the WPDH Summer Concert with Bret Michaels (Poison), Vince Neil (Motley Crue) and Stephen Pearcy (Ratt) go on sale this Friday, Feb. 21 at 10am for a night of non-stop hits and high-energy performances that span generations. You don’t want to miss this! More info here. Listen afternoons this week to Tigman to score your free tickets and the Boris & Robyn Morning Show will have free tickets all next week.

