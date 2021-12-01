Historic New Paltz Holiday Celebration Canceled

One historic Hudson Valley holiday celebration has been canceled.

In the last few weeks, the mid-Hudson region has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases.

In Ulster County, Executive Patrick Ryan declared a State of Emergency earlier this week as COVID cases had tripled since Halloween.

The Ulster County State of Emergency will last 30 days as Executive Ryan explained:

We must do everything we can, individually and collectively, to prevent another difficult and deadly winter. I encourage all residents to get vaccinated, get your booster, and continue to socially distance and wear masks when indoors around others.

With that being said, Historic Huguenot Street has canceled its Christmas celebration. Santa will be a no-go, Christmas tours are canceled, and the tree lighting will be closed to the public. In a post on social media Historic Huguenot Street wrote:

Due to the declared State of Emergency in Ulster County, and out of an abundance of caution for our visitors, Holiday on Huguenot Street 2021 has been canceled. In addition, Santa will not be giving a meet and greet in front of Deyo House, the Tree Lighting will be closed to the public, and regular guided tours are canceled for this weekend. The gift shop will be open for holiday shopping Saturday and Sunday from 10-4, and keep your eyes out for some virtual holiday festivities, live streams, and more!

Huguenot Street's Holiday on Huguenot Street was supposed to take place this weekend on Friday, December 3rd and Saturday, December 4th.

For more information regarding Historic Huguenot Street, you can visit their website HuguenotStreet.org or check them out on Facebook.

CHECK THEM OUT: 100 years of Christmas toys, gifts and fads

A Tour of New Paltz Some of our favorite and not so favorite things about New Paltz, New York.

Huguenot Street French Church and Cemetery