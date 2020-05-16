Historic Mohonk Mountain House Planning To Reopen June 15

Mohonk Mountain House in New Paltz is preparing to open its doors on June 15. According to an article in Travel & Leisure, representatives are making plans to begin hosting guests once again with precautions in place.

The historic property has hosted five U.S. presidents and too many celebrities to count. All eyes have been on Mohonk lately after multiple high profile television appearances in the Showtime series Billions along with serving as the backdrop for Amazon Prime's Upload.

The hotel and resort offer nearly unlimited activities for guests from archery and tomahawk throwing to golf, hiking horseback riding, and fishing. Having first opened for business in 1869 Mohonk Mountain House is a big part of the fabric of the Hudson Valley.

Mohonk Preserve is preparing to open as well and is currently hiring seasonal Trailhead Assistants.

Mohonk Mountain House has been in the Smiley family since its inception. Here's a look at some home videos from the 1930s.

Here's some more information about how the Smiley family has successfully operated Mohonk Mountain House for five generations.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app





Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: