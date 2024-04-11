7 of New York’s Most Iconic Landmarks Redesigned by AI

Welcome back for another round of "How Far Can We Push Artificial Intelligence Before It Implodes On Us?"

This week, we're tackling New York's most notable, iconic, and interesting landmarks. I know I personally can't let a day go by without wondering what New York State's Capitol Building would look like had it been designed and built alongside the Pyramids in Ancient Egypt. So why not indulge in examining 7 different landmarks in 7 different architectural designs and styles?

As for the 7 lucky landmarks chosen for this extreme makeover, I tried to span the state of New York. Unfortunately, the fact of the matter is, Artificial Intelligence is only so intelligent.

I tried my hardest to find a Central New York or Upstate New York landmark AI was familiar with, but kept coming up short. Someone needs to get this guy out of the city.

Most Famous Landmarks in New York State

There were 7 places that AI had enough knowledge about to ad-lib on and make its own. You can probably guess most of them, but here's who we invited for a remodel:

The Empire State Building in Manhattan

Times Square, also in Manhattan

The Brooklyn Bridge, in Brooklyn, NY

The Statue of Liberty/Ellis Island

Bannerman Castle in Dutchess County, NY

Mohonk Mountain House in Ulster County, NY

The New York State Capitol Building in Albany, NY

Get our free mobile app

Hopefully in the future AI will take a road trip upstate and check out some landmarks up there, but in the meantime, these lower New York State landmarks are still pretty wild.

7 Notable New York State Landmarks Reimagined by Artificial Intelligence