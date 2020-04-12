High Winds and Heavy Thunderstorms Could Be On the Way

Could the Hudson Valley experience heavy storms and winds upwards to 60 m.p.h Monday afternoon? Some meteorologists are saying yes.

A High wind Watch is in effect for most of New York state Monday morning until the evening, as wind gusts could reach close to 60 m.p.h. Thunderstorms with heavy rain are expected to move across the area in the afternoon as a storm system approaches the east. the area could see 1 to 2 inches of rain Monday afternoon and evening.

The strong wind guts could lead to damage in the form of down trees and power lines.

