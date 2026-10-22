New York Calls Viral Facebook Warning ‘Certified B.S.’

New York election officials have a blunt response to a voting warning circulating on Facebook, calling it “certified B.S.”

Win McNamee, Getty Images Win McNamee, Getty Images

The message claims to have information from someone who just completed poll worker training. It warns that something as simple as a checkmark or letter written on your ballot by a poll worker could cause your vote to be disqualified.

Readers are told to demand a new ballot if they spot any writing and forward the warning to everyone they know. But according to the New York State Board of Elections, the message is completely bogus.

The agency shared the circulating post alongside its own fact check, labeling the false warning a “Baloney Statement.”

The Board’s correction explains that poll workers do not make marks on ballots in New York State and that stray marks do not invalidate ballots. It also addresses the fear that a ballot could go into the voting machine without actually being counted.

“If the machine takes your ballot, it has been counted and tabulated,” the agency states.

For Hudson Valley residents, the post is a reminder to check before hitting the share button. A message claiming to come from a reliable friend who received special training may sound convincing, but that doesn’t make its advice accurate.

Anyone in Dutchess, Orange or Ulster County with questions about their ballot can ask the bipartisan poll workers at their voting location. The Board says they are there to help with questions or concerns.

And if another alarming voting warning pops up in your feed, the agency recommends going directly to the state Board of Elections or your county board for accurate information before passing it along.