A man is facing felony charges after he was arrested by Drug Task Force Agents in Dutchess County for alleged sales of 'Angel Dust.'

Marc Greenland, 36, was arrested in connection to alleged narcotic sales on the South side of Poughkeepsie.

Drug Task Force Agents reported activity consistent with "the sale and distribution of dangerous drugs in the area of Dean Place and surrounding areas."

“The distribution of dangerous drugs like PCP poses a serious threat to the safety and well-being of our communities. These substances not only endanger those who use them, but their unpredictable and potentially violent effects can put entire neighborhoods, families, and law enforcement officers at risk," District Attorney Anthony Parisi said. "The residents of Dutchess County deserve to live in neighborhoods free from the dangers associated with illegal drug trafficking. I commend the members of the Dutchess County Drug Task Force, the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, and the Poughkeepsie Joint SWAT team for their coordinated efforts.”

Police said they identified Greenland as an alleged drug dealer and reportedly began purchasing PCP, or Angel Dust, from him over the course of this investigation.

Phencyclidine (PCP), commonly known as "Angel Dust," is an illegal, synthetic hallucinogen.

"PCP causes users to feel completely detached from their surroundings and bodies, often leading to severe delusions, extreme paranoia, and unpredictable, violent behavior. The risk of a fatal overdose is exceptionally high causing dangerous spikes in body temperature, coma, or sudden cardiac arrest, making it a critical threat to public safety."

Police and SWAT team members raided the Dean Place home on October 15, and arrested Greenland. Drug Task Force Agents reportedly found "numerous packages of PCP ready for sale along with other evidence related to the sale and distribution of this dangerous drug."

Greenland was charged with:

Felony Fifth-Degree Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance

Felony Fifth-Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance

He was remanded without bail to the Justice and Transition Center, formerly known as the Dutchess County Jail.