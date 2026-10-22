Get ready for an unforgettable family experience under the big top! Circus Vazquez is coming to Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown from November 6th through November 21st, and we’re giving you the chance to win a FREE family 4-pack of tickets! Read below to find out how you can win and enjoy an outing with the whole family!

Photo by Ingo Ellerbusch on Unsplash a large circus tent with lights around it

Circus Vazquez brings world-class entertainment to the Hudson Valley with an exciting lineup of talented acrobats, thrilling stunts, incredible performers, and nonstop action. From breathtaking feats of athleticism to amazing circus acts that will leave you on the edge of your seat, there’s something to entertain audience members of all ages. Whether you’re planning a family day out or looking for a fun way to make lasting memories with the kids, Circus Vazquez delivers an unforgettable experience under the big top.

And you can enjoy all the excitement in comfort! The Circus Vazquez tent features heating and cooling systems to help keep the atmosphere comfortable throughout the show, no matter what the weather is like outside. With spectacular performances, family-friendly entertainment, and a climate-controlled tent, it’s the perfect opportunity to bring everyone together for a memorable circus experience right here in Middletown.

Tickets are on sale now at CircusVazquez.com, or you can enter using the form below for your chance to win a FREE family 4-pack to Circus Vazquez at Galleria at Crystal Run!