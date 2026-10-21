Upstate Drive-In Hosting Christmas in October Before Closing for the Season

Christmas is coming early to the Capital Region! Really early...

But only for this weekend. Moviegoers are getting one last chance to enjoy the drive-in before it closes for the winter.

The Malta Drive-In is hosting its annual Christmas in October event Friday and Saturday, October 23 and 24, featuring four holiday favorites, free photos with Santa, giveaways, and a Toys for Tots donation drive.

The event also marks the end of another season at the drive-in, which plans to reopen in April 2027.

Four Christmas Movies Across Two Screens

The holiday double features will play across both screens, with gates opening at 5 p.m. each night. Organizers are encouraging visitors to arrive early.

Screen 1

7 p.m.: The Polar Express (G)

8:50 p.m.: How the Grinch Stole Christmas (PG)

Screen 2

7:05 p.m.: Elf (PG)

8:50 p.m.: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (PG-13)

Whether you're in the mood for a magical train ride to the North Pole or the Griswold family's unforgettable holiday chaos, there's something for the whole family.

Free Hot Chocolate, Santa Photos and Holiday Giveaways

The Christmas celebration will include several special activities for families.

The first 300 child admissions each night will receive a Santa's sleigh bell and a golden ticket for free hot chocolate.

Santa Nick will also be there for free photos, and visitors are encouraged to wear festive attire or their favorite Christmas pajamas.

The drive-in is also partnering with the Malta Ridge Fire Department for a Toys for Tots collection. Anyone who brings a new, unwrapped toy or donates $10 or more will receive a voucher for a free medium popcorn.

Special Friday Appearance

Friday's event will feature a special appearance by entertainment journalist Lights Camera Jackson. Signed copies of his book, My Very Rocky Christmas, will be available for purchase.