High Speed Chase on Taconic Ends with Weapons Arrest in Columbia County
New York State Police in Columbia County had to handle a dangerous situation recently when a high-speed chase broke out on the Taconic State Parkway. What began as a simple traffic stop quickly escalated on the roadway and ultimately ended with multiple arrests, including a pair of suspects facing weapons charges.
Taconic Chase in Columbia County
The situation began earlier this week during the morning hours of Monday, September 22, 2025. At approximately 8:12a.m, a Trooper from the State Police Livingston barracks made the attempt to pull over and stop the driver of a white Porsche Panamera traveling southbound.
Initially the driver of the Porsche complied with the Troopers command and pulled over into the Ghent Overlook. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, things quickly changed once the Trooper exited his car and began to approach the vehicle.
The Porsche driver then raced away from the Overlook in an attempt to escape, while the Trooper got back in their vehicle and began the pursuit. State Police though enacted a plan to catch the luxury car driver as they set up a tire deflation device, which the Porsche hit stopping it dead in its tracks on the Taconic near Pumpkin Lane.
Suspects Identified and Arrests Made
When the Porsche was stopped, law enforcement quickly apprehended the vehicles three occupants. The driver was identified as 21-year old, Omer Abugana, and the passengers were identified as 19-year old, Shayne Nicholas, and 20 -year old, Ali O. Hamed. All three are residents of Brooklyn, New York.
After apprehending the three suspects, an inventory was conducted of their vehicle. In that inventory search, a firearm was discovered, a black Remington RP9 handgun. All three suspects were then placed under arrest and charged with Criminal Possession of a Firearm 2nd Degree (Class C Felony).
The driver of the Porsche, 21-year old Abugana, was also charged with the following...
- Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer (Class A Misdemeanor)
- Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 3rd Degree (Unclassified Misdemeanor)
- Reckless Driving (Unclassified Misdemeanor)
- Multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.
Previous Stories: Arrested Made in Violent Domestic Dispute in Sullivan County
Later on the three suspects were taken in for arraignment at the Claverack Town Court. Abugana was remanded without bail to the Columbia County Jail, while Nicholas and Hamed were remanded in lieu of $15,000 cash bail, $30,000 bond, or a $27,500 partially secured bond.
The press release concluded stating that a preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for today, September 26, 2025, at 3:00p.m, in the Town of Ghent Court.
