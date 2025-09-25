Suspect Arrested Following Violent Domestic Dispute in Sullivan County

Members of the New York State Police were once again required in Sullivan County after reports of a domestic dispute. The dispute at one point even turned violent, with multiple individuals needing medical treatment.

Violent Domestic Dispute in Wurtsboro

This domestic incident happened in the Sullivan County Village of Wurtsboro earlier this week, on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. State Troopers from the Wurtsboro barracks were alerted to and responded to the scene just before noon, at approximately 11:57a.m.

The domestic dispute occurred at a residence on Pine Street in the village, and upon arrival Troopers began their investigation. The investigation revealed three individuals at the center of it all, one being a 39-year old female, the other a 21-year old male, and finally the suspect, 32-year old, Timmy A. Bonilla.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, Bonilla was involved in a verbal domestic dispute with the 39-year old female that escalated to a physical altercation. When the situation escalated, that is when the 21-year old male made the attempt to break-up and intervene in the altercation. In that attempt the 21-year old was subsequently stabbed by Bonilla.

Medical Treatment and Arrest Made

According to the press release, the 21-year old sustained non-life threatening injuries in the encounter and was transported to the Garnet Health Medical Center for treatment. Troopers afterward also placed Bonilla under arrest without further incident.

After his arrest, Bonilla was transported to the SP Wurtsboro for processing, but while there he was evaluated by EMT's for a wrist injury. This resulted in Bonilla also being transported to Garnet Health Medical Center for further medical evaluation.

Upon release from the hospital, Bonilla was once again taken to SP Wurtsboro for processing. Bonilla was officially charged with the following crimes of...

Assault in the 2nd Degree, Intent to Cause Physical Injury with a Weapon, Class D Felony

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree, Previous Conviction, Class D Felony

Tampering with Physical Evidence, Conceal/Destroy, Class E Felony

Previous Stories: Police Respond to Fatal Vehicle Pedestrian Accident in Sullivan County

Bonilla was later arraigned in the Town of Mamakating Court and remanded to Sullivan County Jail without bail. A Full Stay-Away Order of Protection was issued on behalf of the 21-year-old victim. Bonilla is scheduled to appear in the Town of Mamakating Court on October 7, 2025, at 9:00 a.m.

