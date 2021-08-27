Yeah, I think you’re kind of a jerk. I mean, I obviously had the right of way, so why did you find it necessary to give me the finger and yell f*** you? What did I do wrong? Let’s review.

I was driving north on Route 9G in Poughkeepsie, and I was making a left onto East Cedar. You were driving a silver car and waiting at the stop sign on East Cedar waiting to make a left onto Route 9G. You were at a stop sign waiting to get on the main road, which I was already on. You have to stop until it’s safe to go, and it wasn’t safe to go until I made my turn. Which I did. And that really, really pissed you off for some reason. What was the problem? You had to wait an extra 5 seconds?

And your reaction. Screaming f*** you at the top of your lungs with your middle finger standing high and proud. Are you embarrassed that you misjudged and had to stop your turn until I was done? So you acted like a jerk? You could have just apologized and would have looked a lot better. I can still picture your red face distorted with misplaced anger. Not your best look, I'm sure. You might even need some anger management classes.

In any case, I hope you got to your destination safely and without upsetting any other drivers. Here’s my advice, whether you want it or not. Control your road rage and learn to be polite, especially when you’re in the wrong. And don’t be a jerk.

