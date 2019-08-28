Heroes For a Cure Carnival & Fall Festival

The Heroes for a Cure Carnival and Fall Festival is coming up on the weekend of Sept. 6, 7 and 8 at Museum Village 1010 Route 17M in Monroe. It's earlier this year, and it has a brand new location. And it's going to be better than ever.

The festival will be hosted by culinary rocker Johnny Ciao, and will feature live music from several bands, including Hudson Valley favorites Professor Louie and The Crowmatix, Hillbilly Parade and Whiskey Crossing.

There will also be New York Police K-9 demonstrations, Macaroni the Clown, helicopter and hot air balloon rides, carnival rides, games, local craft beers and wines, and lots of food and vendors. All that fun, and all for a great cause.

For more information, tune in to The Boris and Robyn Show on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 8 am when we have special guest Johnny Ciao on the air, or visit the Heroes For a Cure website.

