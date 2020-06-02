Sweet Bees Honey Fest at Museum Village July 12

Slowly we are getting back to normal here in the Hudson Valley. It's been a long few months of being locked down because of the coronavirus pandemic, but earlier this week the Hudson Valley began the reopening process, and that's great news for summer lovers.

If all goes according to plan, and we behave ourselves and stick to masks and social distancing, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro says even restaurants could Be open right around the 4th of July. Fingers crossed.

One of the cool things to look forward to is the Sweet Bees Honey Festival and Country Fair July 12 at Museum Village in Monroe. You'll get to enjoy tastings and sales of local, regional and international honeys, gourmet foods, craft beverages including meads, wines, ciders and spirits and all while touring Museum Village.

For more information about Sweet Bee's Honey Festival and Country Fair at Museum Village, visit the event facebook page. To learn more about Museum Village and future events, check out their website.

