Opening Day at Museum Village Moved to May 30

I know it's still only April, but we've been stuck inside for a long time between winter and coronavirus. We need something to look forward to, and I've got just the thing. Opening day at Museum Village in Monroe.

This year opening day is on May 30, obviously later than usual because of COVID-19 restrictions, but it's a very special year. This year Museum Village celebrates its 70th year. Over the course of time many people have worked at Museum Village, volunteered there or served on the board of trustees. There are so many stories that have been told and shared.

For opening day 2020, Museum Village would like to see if they can have a big reunion, sharing stories and a common fondness of this beautiful museum. They are also looking for your ideas on how to celebrate. If you've got any, or you want more info about opening day, visit the Museum Village Opening Day facebook page.

Listen to the Boris & Robyn Show weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 101.5 WPDH through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: