A No-Scare Halloween for the Little Ones

Halloween should always be fun for the kids. For some kids, the scarier the better and more fun it is. But other kids, especially the younger ones, want to have fun on Halloween without having to be scared. Wouldn't it be great if there was an attraction that you could bring the little ones to without it being too scary? I've got some great news for you. There is such an attraction and it's right here in the Hudson Valley.

If it's a not so scary Halloween that you are looking for, pack up the kids and head to Museum Village on Route 17M in Monroe. A No-Scare Halloween is an expanded, walk through and socially distanced attraction that kids of any age can enjoy. It's a family friendly, boo-free zone with games, music and of course cool treats. Not so scary costumes are encouraged to make it even more fun. Sounds like the perfect autumn afternoon.

The No Scare Halloween at Museum Village is open from 11AM - 4PM for walk-throughs on Saturday Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 18, Saturday Oct. 24 and Sunday Oct. 25, and Saturday October 31 and Sunday Nov. 1. Spaces are limited, so you will probably want to buy your tickets in advance.

For more information and ticket info about the No Scare Halloween at Museum Village, or to make a donation to support the Village, and to find out other events happening at the Village throughout the year, visit the Museum Village website or the event facebook page. And don't forget to wear your masks!