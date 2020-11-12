Walk-through Christmas at Museum Village

Even though we’re in the middle of a pandemic, there doesn’t seem to be any shortage of ways to celebrate the upcoming holidays. In fact, the challenge of celebrating safely has spawned all kinds of cool celebrations all over the Hudson Valley. And that's a good thing because if we've ever needed a break from thinking about covid, now is the time. I’ve heard of many drive-through celebrations, and now Museum Village on Route 17M in Monroe is doing something a little bit different. A walk-through holiday celebration.

This year, Museum Village has expanded their celebration, and the Walk-through Christmas in the Village will include both daytime and evening hours. Explore the festive and fun Christmas Village during the day, or come later on for an illuminated evening experience. There’s nothing quite like holiday lights at night. It's magical for kids of all ages. While you’re there, make sure you stop into the playhouse to see Mr. and Mrs. Claus and their elves. The Walk-through Christmas in the Village is going to be festive and safe fun for the whole family. At a time when they need it the most.

Christmas in the Village will be open Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 5 and 6 from 1PM - 6PM, and Saturday and Sunday Dec. 12 and 13 from 1PM - 6PM. Tickets are only $5 each and children 3 and under are free. Spaces are limited, so be sure to buy your tickets in advance. For more information, check out the Museum Village event facebook page or their website. And don’t forget to wear your masks.