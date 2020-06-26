Gem, Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show Still On

Keep your fingers crossed. The Orange County Gem, Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show July 25 and 26 at Museum Village in Monroe is still on, at least for now. That's why we're keeping our fingers crossed. And our masks on.

It's going to be a great show with lots to do throughout the day. Immerse yourself in all things rock, mineral and fossil related. The show will feature artisans, craftsmen, collectors, dealers and exhibitors, kids games and pet rock projects. There will also be glass blowing demonstrations, a blacksmith and food and drink available for purchase. All on the grounds of beautiful Museum Village in Monroe.

The event is held totally outside, so social distancing will be possible. For a schedule of events and more information about the 2020 Orange County Gem, Mineral, Fossil and Jewelry Show at Museum Village, check out the event facebook page or the Orange County mineral Society of New York's facebook page.

