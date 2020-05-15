Here’s How Your Toll Money Will Fix the Mid-Hudson Bridge

We know. It's never fun to see prices go up. Especially at the tolls.

Back in April it was announced and confirmed by the New York State Bridge Authority, that toll prices would be going up. Hudson Valley Post reported that E-ZPass users saw an increase of $1.25 to $1.35 and cash drivers saw the price change from $1.50 to $1.75.

However, it might be a little more comforting to see where your money is going. On Wednesday, May 13th, the New York State Bridge Authority put the spotlight on what improvements the Mid Hudson Bridge will see in the future.

It looks as though the Mid Hudson Bridge will be getting repaved at the approaches and bridge itself. It will also be getting a fresh paint job on the towers and steal above the road.

The curbs and railings on the bridge are going to be touched up as well. And the vertically suspended ropes that hold up the main cable will all be replaced as well. For a more detailed explanation take a look at the picture below:

The New York State Bridge Authority says, "Your toll dollars are invested into the safety and maintenance of each of your Hudson Valley bridges." They will continue explaining what maintenance will be done to all the bridges throughout the Hudson Valley.

Where do you want to see your money go? Are there maintenance issues that you would like to see fixed within the next year. Let us know how you would like to see your toll dollars used on our Facebook page.

