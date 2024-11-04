Massive Celebration Planned For Popular Hudson Valley Bridge Centennial

A parade and documentary are among events planned for Bear Mountian Bridge 100 year anniversary later this month.

The Bear Mountain Bridge, spanning the Hudson River in New York, was completed in 1924. Designed by Emil H. Praeger, it features a cantilevered design made of reinforced concrete and steel. Originally intended to enhance access to Bear Mountain State Park, the bridge quickly became a key transportation link and a popular tourist destination due to its stunning views.

After its opening on November 27, 1924, the bridge facilitated tourism and regional development. It was the longest suspension bridge in the world until this record was surpassed 19 months later by the Benjamin Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey.

Bear Mountain Bridge carries US 6 and US 202 across the Hudson River between Bear Mountain State Park in Orange County and Cortlandt in Westchester County. The span enables connections between the Palisades Parkway and US 9W on the west bank near Bear Mountain and NY 9D on the east bank as well as US 9 and the Bear Mountain Parkway farther east. It also carries the Appalachian Trail and New York State Bicycle Route 9 across the Hudson.

Over the years, it has undergone several renovations to ensure safety and structural integrity. In 1991, it was designated a historic landmark, recognizing its engineering significance and cultural importance. Today, the Bear Mountain Bridge remains a vital route for vehicles and pedestrians, continuing to attract visitors for its scenic beauty.

Bear Mountain Bridge Centennial Motorcade

A parade to celebrate the Bear Mountain Bridge Centennial will take place on Sunday, November 24 at 10am and the New York State Bridge Authority via Facebook announced that they are looking for community members with vehicles from each decade (1924-2024) to be part of the Centennial Motorcade that will cross the bridge as part of the ceremony. Space is limited to 10 vehicles per decade and there is no entry fee for this event.

If you (or someone you know) would like to be part of our Centennial Motorcade, you can send an email to BMB100@nysba.ny.gov (confirm availability to participate on Sunday 11/24 at 10am along with the make, model, and year of your vehicle.) Get more info here

Bear Mountain Bridge Documentary Sets Premiere Date

Bear Mountain Bridge: the First 100 Years (a documentary nearly 2 years in the making) will get its premiere on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 24 3pm at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY according to a posting on the Historic Bridges of the Hudson Valley Facebook page.

Its an amazing milestone for the Bear Mountain Bridge and one deserving such a big celebration. Make plans to be a part of the celebration of this historic Hudson Valley bridge, if you can later on this month on Nov. 24. Check out the ranking of the five main Hudson Valley bridges ranked from worst to first according to commuters below.

