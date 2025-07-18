Tragic Heavy Equipment Accident Results in Fatality in Westchester County

New York State Troopers and other first responders were called for immediate assistance at a residence in Westchester County for an accident involving heavy equipment that seriously injured on young male.

Police and Emergency Personnel Respond

The tragic accident took place earlier this week during the evening hours of Wednesday, July 16, 2025. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, Troopers from the SP Somers barracks received the emergency call at around 6:30pm and rapidly responded along with other emergency and first responders.

The accident occurred at a private residence in the Town of South Salem, a hamlet in the Town of Lewisboro in Westchester County. According to information received in the 911 call, the injured individual was already unresponsive at the residence.

Upon arrival, first responders quickly rushed to the injured victim, identified as 18-year old Brandon Q. Gmelin of Ridgefield, Connecticut. Emergency personnel provided life-saving assistance to Gmelin, unfortunately his wounds proved to severe, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Log Splitter Accident Investigation

Members of the SP Somers BCI (Bureau of Criminal Investigation), conducted an investigation to determine what led to such a tragic incident taking place. In that preliminary investigation, it was revealed that Gmelin had attempted to move a log splitter that had been delivered to the private property.

Gmelin attempted to move the equipment through a sloped area, which then caused the heavy equipment to roll, which lead to Gmelin being fatally injured.

The log splitter had been delivered to the property for scheduled landscaping work, and as it's name suggests, a log splitter splits wood for creating fire wood and or other uses. They can be rented or purchased at various hardware stores like Home Depot, or Lowes, and they come in various sizes and weights ranging from a 100 pounds to multiple tons.

While State Police stated in the press release that the investigation is still ongoing, at this time no signs of foul play are suspected.

