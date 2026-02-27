State Police Make Major Illegal Drug Bust at Westchester County Pharmacy

Members of the New York State Police were recently required in Westchester County, to handle a situation at a local pharmacy after calls were made regarding "suspicious individuals". What unfolded was law enforcement making a major narcotics bust and arrest at the pharmacy.

Illegal Drug Bust at Somers Pharmacy

This incident transpired earlier this week on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, it was approximately 9:08p.m., when members of the State Police Somers first received the call of the suspicious individuals at the CVS Pharmacy in Somers. Members of the Somers Police Department also received a call, and both State Police and Somers Police sent units to the location.

When officers arrived to the CVS Pharmacy at 325 State Route 100, they located both of the reported individuals, one an unidentified woman, and the other a man identified as 33-year old, Corey J. Gardner, of Somers. The pair were found in a vehicle and Gardner exhibited signs of impairment while speaking with troopers. After failing standardized field sobriety tests (SFSTs), Gardner was placed under arrest. As the investigation continued, the female passenger was released.

Police would conduct a search and inventory of Gardner's vehicle and during this time, made they made a number of discoveries. These would include, locating approximately 4.2 grams of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), approximately 13.4 grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), approximately 44.6 grams of Ketamine, approximately 12 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms (“shrooms”), approximately 18.8 grams of Alprazolam (Xanax), and approximately 54.4 grams of cocaine.

Arrested at the Pharmacy

After discovering all of the illegal narcotics, Gardner was placed under arrest and taken into police custody. Gardner was subsequently charged with a long list of offenses including...

Two Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance-2 nd , class A felonies

, class A felonies Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd , class B felonies

, class B felonies Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3 rd , (intent to sell), a class B felony

, (intent to sell), a class B felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance (narcotic), a class B felony

Criminal Possession of a Narcotic Drug 4 th , a class C felony

, a class C felony Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5 th , a class D felony

, a class D felony Driving While Intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor

Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor

Gardner was later arraigned in the Somers Town Court and then remanded to the Westchester County Jail. He is scheduled to return on March 2, 2026, at 5:30p.m.

