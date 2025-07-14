State Police Traffic Stop on Taconic Ends with Arrest for Dangerous Narcotic

Like history repeating itself, members of the New York State Police have done it again, as yet another traffic stop conducted in the area resulted in the arrest of a suspect for possession of a dangerous and powerful narcotic.

Fentanyl Arrest on the Taconic

This recent incident took place last week on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, when members of the New York State Police Troop K Community Stabilization Unit (CSU) conducted the traffic stop on the infamous Taconic State Parkway. It was approximately 3:15pm when NYSP members noticed the vehicle, a Toyota Camry, traveling northbound in the town of East Fishkill.

According to the press release issued by the New York State Police, the vehicle was in violation of multiple Vehicle and Traffic laws. At the time the driver was the only occupant in the car, and he was identified as 36-year old, Carmelo Arroyo Miranda, or the Bronx, NY.

State Police were assissted in their stop by their narcotics detection K9 named Vinn. Vinn was deployed and executed an exterior scan of the vehicle, which resulted in a positive alert for narcotics inside the vehicle. This also marked the 2nd notable case K9 Vinn had assissted on in a matter of days.

Troopers then conducted their own probable cause search of the vehicle, and in that search they discovered a "rectangular, compressed package". Inside that package was approximately 1,095.8 grams of fentanyl. In addition, a pill bottle containing numerous glassine envelopes filled with a "gray powdery substance" consistent with narcotics was recovered as well.

Arrest and Charges

Following the discoveries, Miranda was placed under arrest and taken into police custody. After being processed, Miranda was taken to the Town of East Fishkill Court, where he was arraigned.

Following his arraignment, Miranda was remanded to the Dutchess County Jail. No time frame was given for when it is Miranda is expected back in court, according to the press release. The release concluded with a NYSP statement about their continued commitment to removing dangerous narcotics from the streets and keeping local communities safe.

