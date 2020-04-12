Healthcare Advisor: Live Concerts May Not Return Till 2021?

The question on all our minds is when will life stat to return to normal? When will get to out in public again? And if so, how long will gathering in large crowds be frowned upon? Wondering when's the next time you can see a concert? Well, according to one healthcare advisor, it could be a while.

Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel says it might not be until fall 2021. Wow, that's a year and a half away.

Restarting the economy has to be done in stages, and it does have to start with more physical distancing at a work site that allows people who are at lower risk to come back... Larger gatherings — conferences, concerts, sporting events — when people say they're going to reschedule this conference or graduation event for October 2020, I have no idea how they think that's a plausible possibility. I think those things will be the last to return. Realistically we're talking fall 2021 at the earliest.

Many health experts warn that Americans are underestimated the impact and longevity of the virus. Experts say jumping back into large crowds too soon is a very bad idea. Sadly, many artists, organizers, and crews have lost billions because of the pandemic.

Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: