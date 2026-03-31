Construction Begins on Mid-Hudson Bridge; When and Where

If you use the Mid-Hudson Bridge, you should brace yourself for construction.

The New York State Bridge Authority says crews have begun a major phase of work on the Poughkeepsie side of the span, and while traffic will keep moving, drivers should expect some changes when traveling in the area during evening hours.

Nighttime construction began Monday evening on the east approach to the Mid-Hudson Bridge. The project focuses on replacing and strengthening sections of the approach deck between the Route 9 ramps and the former toll house area. Once the work is finished next year, drivers heading onto the bridge from Poughkeepsie should experience a smoother ride.

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What Drivers in Poughkeepsie Can Expect

During this phase of construction, one lane of traffic will remain open in each direction overnight, allowing the bridge’s usual traffic pattern to continue. That includes the familiar reversible lane setup that helps manage heavier traffic during morning and evening commutes.

Work is expected to take place mostly between 6pm and 6am, although start times may vary slightly. Early tasks include unloading concrete barriers, installing temporary lighting, and setting up lane-use signals to guide traffic safely through the construction zone.

There will also be a temporary shift in westbound traffic on Friday, April 3, between 9am and 3pm as crews complete paving near the north curb. Officials say the normal lane configuration will return before the evening rush.

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Much-Needed Improvements to Mid-Hudson Bridge

The Mid-Hudson Bridge, officially known as the Franklin D. Roosevelt Bridge, has connected the Hudson Valley since 1930 and carried more than 14 million vehicles in 2025 alone. Earlier work on the project began in fall 2025, focusing on structural improvements beneath the roadway, including reinforcing viaduct sections and repainting steel components.

Drivers are encouraged to stay alert, follow posted signs, and slow down while traveling through the work zone. Updates about lane changes and timing will continue to be shared through 511NY and Bridge Authority alerts.